LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Alabama defeats Auburn in SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament

MEGAN ABRAMS (1) shoots a three during the game Auburn v Alabama SEC Women’s Basketball...
MEGAN ABRAMS (1) shoots a three during the game Auburn v Alabama SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 in Nashville, TN. Todd Van Emst/SEC(Todd Van Emst/SEC | Todd Van Emst/SEC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 4:21 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, TN. (WBRC) - The Alabama Crimson Tide defeated the Auburn Tigers in second game of the SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament, 75-68.

Alabama came into the tournament as the 11th seed, while the Tigers were ranked as the 14th seed. These two teams met twice this season, with Alabama getting the wins both times in the regular season.

Crimson Tide guard Megan Abrams led the team with 25 points and five assists, while guard Honesty Scott-Grayson led the Tigers with 13 points.

Alabama improves to 16-12 on the season and moves on to face the sixth seed Georgia Bulldogs on Thursday. Auburn falls to 10-18 on the season.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Autherine Lucy Foster, UA’s first Black student, has died
People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
Refugee count tops 1 million; Russians besiege Ukraine ports
Natural gas line rupture closes lanes off Highway 119
57-year-old Albina Cherkes
Unapproved Botox injections leads to woman’s arrest for practicing medicine without a license
Mom of 4 killed
Family attorney releases new developments in Audra Rogers death

Latest News

Alabama’s A-Day Game kickoff time announced
Bucky McMillan
Samford basketball head coach McMillan named SoCon Coach of the Year
Drone video of Protective Stadium SOURCE: BJCC
Protective Stadium competes for Stadium of the Year 2021
Officials with Auburn Athletics say former Auburn running back Lionel James has passed away...
Former Auburn running back Lionel “Little Train” James passes away