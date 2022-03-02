Ala. Republican lawmakers respond to President Biden’s SOTU

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Several Alabama Republican lawmakers released statements Tuesday night following President Biden’s first State of the Union address.

During the speech before Congress, President Biden vowed to check Russian aggression in Ukraine, tame soaring U.S. inflation and deal with COVID-19.

REPUBLICAN RESPONSES:

U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) released the following statement:

“The State of the Union was the perfect opportunity for President Biden to assert leadership that has been sorely lacking since he took office. Families across the nation were watching and waiting for the President to address the issues keeping them up at night. Americans deserve a plan to combat rising prices and secure our borders. They deserve answers about the withdrawal from Afghanistan and the Americans who were stranded there. And they deserve a commitment to regain America’s energy independence after it was completely undermined by the president’s embrace of far-Left climate policies.”

“Tonight, these real-world problems were willingly overlooked by President Biden, who instead focused on ways to pull our country farther Left. For example, he touted an infrastructure package that will spend more on his radical climate agenda than on repairing our roads and bridges. This moment required strong leadership and accountability. President Biden failed to deliver.”

U.S. Senator Richard Shelby (R-Ala.) released the following statement:

“For over a year now, President Biden has proved that the many promises he made to the American people are empty. Given the state of our country and the world, one would hope this Administration would be willing to reach across the aisle to find ways to work together. President Biden has instead continued to prioritize the far left’s social agenda, despite an evenly-divided Senate. The American people are feeling the repercussions.

“This evening during President Biden’s first State of the Union address, he spoke of unity and bipartisan cooperation. However, I have yet to see Democrats attempt to pass sensible legislation that’s palatable to lawmakers on both sides of the aisle. Instead of focusing on a failing economic agenda and the expansion of big-government programs, we should be funding our nation’s defense capabilities. Our adversaries need to know that our military remains the best trained, best prepared, and best equipped fighting force in the world. Russia and China are watching how the United States handles matters of national security. Now is the time for President Biden to prioritize the safety of our country.

“Currently, Americans are experiencing record-high inflation rates triggered by Democrats’ reckless spending, as well as a drastic increase in violent crime and illegal immigration. Our economy has grown more and more fragile since this Administration has been at the helm. Something must change. It is my hope that President Biden will fulfill his promise to be a president for all Americans and work with Republicans to improve our country. His Administration must stand firm in the face of Russia and China, ditch partisan policies, and find real solutions to the problems facing our nation.”

Congressman Robert Aderholt (R-AL) released the following statement:

“I think most Americans were looking to hear what President Biden would say about the situation in Ukraine and Russia’s aggression. While I fully support our efforts to help the people of Ukraine, I also wanted to hear the President call for an increase in our own defense spending. Unfortunately, he did not address these needs. We must meet the new and growing threats from Russia and China.”

Congressman Gary Palmer (AL-06) released the following statement:

“Tonight, we heard a speech that is entirely disconnected from reality and out of touch with the struggles that American people are facing. The truth is that President Biden has led the United States into crisis and disarray within just one year in office,” Palmer said. “Inflation is the highest it’s been in 40 years. Families across the country have been struggling to buy food and medicine and pay basic bills. Gas prices are soaring. People are illegally crossing our southern border in droves.

“And amidst all of this, the Biden Administration and Democrats in Congress have also held onto the political theater surrounding COVID for almost two years,” Palmer continued. “Children have been forced to wear masks in school long after we knew it was not only ineffective against COVID, but harmful to learning and social development. Vaccine mandates have forced many frontline workers and members of our military to choose between their livelihoods or service to our country and a shot they did not want.

“And, interestingly, COVID regulations in many Democrat-run cities and even on U.S. Capitol grounds have now been dropped, just in time for the State of the Union address. The ‘science’ hasn’t changed – the politics have. President Biden and Democrats in Congress are already trying to pretend they didn’t just spend two years championing shutdowns and masks and vaccine mandates, but we certainly won’t forget how these measures destroyed lives and livelihoods.

