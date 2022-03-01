LawCall
Woman charged after malnourished, dead dogs found at Autauga County home

Court records say Danielle Chunte Erskine is facing animal cruelty charges after deputies were called to an Autauga County home.
Court records say Danielle Chunte Erskine is facing animal cruelty charges after deputies were called to an Autauga County home.((Source: Autauga County Sheriff's Office))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 1:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman is facing animal cruelty charges after deputies found several dogs chained and another dead at an Autauga County home.

Danielle Chunte Erskine, 28, is charged with five counts of cruelty to animals.

Court records say deputies were called to a home in the 500 block of North Pickett Street in Autaugaville around 6 a.m. Thursday. According to the deposition, deputies noticed a dead dog and several others that appeared malnourished in an enclosure at the residence.

Four dogs were found to be confined using heavy-duty chains, which restricted their movement. The dogs did not have access to clean water or dog food.

The deposition also added that one of the dogs appeared to be injured. A large laceration could be seen on its left shoulder that appeared to have been untreated.

The dogs were removed from the scene and are awaiting a medical screening, court records added.

Erskine was taken into custody and transported to the Autauga County Jail where she was placed under a $60,000 cash-only bail.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

