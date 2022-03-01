Winfield pastor back in the U.S. after mission trip to Ukraine

WINFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - A pastor from a small town in West Alabama is grateful to be back on American soil after his mission trip to Ukraine turned into a nightmare.

Minister Mark Posey of the Winfield Church of Christ in Winfield had been in Ukraine for about a month doing mission work when early Friday morning on February 25 he says he woke up to the sounds of explosions.

Minister Posey describes a devastating experience trying to get to the Polish border., passing thousands of Ukrainian men, women and children in the bitter cold along the way.

Thankfully Minster Posey says his American passport afforded him some priority in getting out of the country, but he says his heart and mind remain with the Ukrainian people.

