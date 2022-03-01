‘A trip to Disney World!’: 10-year-old Hoover boy surprised with Disney trip

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - A sweet surprise for a Hoover elementary school student Monday morning.

Carter Cullen, who is 10, was surprised with a trip to Disney World during a special ceremony at Hoover High School.

The trips was made possible by Magic Moments and Hoover’s Student Government Association, which has been raising money for the trip all school year.

Carter is in the 4th grade at Deer Valley Elementary School.

Mom Katie Cullen said, “I’m speechless. It was just amazing and honoring that he was chosen. This is something that I never expected for our family. We’re just so blessed.”

And Monday was also Carter’s sister’s 9th birthday!

