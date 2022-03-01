LawCall
Talladega City Schools oppose of Parent Choice Act

By Bria Chatman
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 11:01 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If Senate Bill 140, also known as the Parent Choice Act, passes they could receive more than $5,000 in funding, but not all educators agree with the bill.

Earlier this month the bill passed through the Senate Education Policy Committee to the full Senate.

The bill, sponsored by Sen. Del Marsh, R-Anniston, would create Education Savings Accounts that would provide parents access to funds equivalent to the amount the state spends funding each public school student.

It would also allow money from Alabama’s Education Trust Fund to be used for a parent’s choice of public, private, or home school education. Parents would be allowed to use the money for things like tuition and extracurricular activities, in a private school, home school, or in a public school outside of the student’s district.

However, Talladega City Schools voted to approve a resolution against the Parent Choice Act. It states the act will place financial burdens on public school systems.

“If this was to go into place many of our parents would take their children to those private schools and receive funding,” says Talladega City Schools Superintendent Dr. Quentin Lee. “That funding takes away from the funding that we receive as a public school and we are. Trying to do the best that we can with the limited resources that we have. So if this goes into place not only Talladega city schools it will affect school systems all across the state with a reduction of funds that would be allocated for those students.”

If the bill passes, only students who are enrolled or currently attending a public school, being homeschooled, or entering kindergarten may apply for the 2023-2024 school year.

It could go into effect before July 1st.

