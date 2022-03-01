LawCall
Ramsay HS student accumulates over $1.5 million in scholarships, more than 50 college acceptances

J. Johnson Ramsay student achievement
Birmingham City Schools via Twitter
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 8:05 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - According to Birmingham City Schools, a Ramsay High School student has made a “significant achievement.”

J’Corion Johnson has over 50 college acceptances and more than $1.5 million in scholarships.

The school system made the announcement on Twitter Monday afternoon.

Johnson is expected to make his official college decision by May 1, according to Birmingham City Schools.

