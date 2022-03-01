Ramsay HS student accumulates over $1.5 million in scholarships, more than 50 college acceptances

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - According to Birmingham City Schools, a Ramsay High School student has made a “significant achievement.”

J’Corion Johnson has over 50 college acceptances and more than $1.5 million in scholarships.

The school system made the announcement on Twitter Monday afternoon.

Johnson is expected to make his official college decision by May 1, according to Birmingham City Schools.

BCS is extremely proud to announce that Ramsay's J'Corion Johnson made a significant achievement! Over the school year, he's accumulated 50+ college acceptances, an astounding $1.5 million so far! Mr. Johnson will make his official college decision by May 1. #bcsstrong @jcorionj pic.twitter.com/51OwHkhJfQ — Birmingham City Schools🎓 (@BhamCitySchools) February 28, 2022

