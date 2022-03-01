Ramsay HS student accumulates over $1.5 million in scholarships, more than 50 college acceptances
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 8:05 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - According to Birmingham City Schools, a Ramsay High School student has made a “significant achievement.”
J’Corion Johnson has over 50 college acceptances and more than $1.5 million in scholarships.
The school system made the announcement on Twitter Monday afternoon.
Johnson is expected to make his official college decision by May 1, according to Birmingham City Schools.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP
Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.
Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.