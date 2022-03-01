LawCall
Potential scammers looking to capitalize on chaos in the Ukraine

By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 9:26 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With chaos reigning down on families in Ukraine, many are searching out ways to help. Unfortunately, some are now attempting to take advantage of those good intentions.

Some in the community are now seeing texts like this appear (see photo below).

BBB hasn't got any confirmed scam reports so far but expect them to begin appearing.
BBB hasn't got any confirmed scam reports so far but expect them to begin appearing.(WBRC)

This one is requesting an emergency donation to help save the children in Ukraine. Now, these messages can vary but scammers are merely trying to utilize your goodwill and intentions for financial gain. This isn’t a new type of scam, but the war in Ukraine is just the latest opportunity these tricksters are using to swindle you out of your money.

Garet Smitherman at the Better Business Bureau gave insight into how these scammers craft these messages. He says it’s key to look at the tone the messages set.

“Urgent. All capital letters. That is a common trend throughout a number of different scams. It is creating a sense of urgency. It’s a trigger point used to get people to react. That’s the purpose of a scam using a sense of urgency and we have seen it in a number of countless scams.”

The Better Business Bureau hasn’t received any reports yet but scams like this one are already out there. If you do wish to give back to a charity or outreach effort, the Better Business Bureau suggests checking out the entity, here.

