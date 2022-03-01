LawCall
Pell City man indicted for human trafficking and child pornography charges

Terry Dewayne Herring
Terry Dewayne Herring(St. Clair Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
PELL CITY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Pell City man was indicted on human trafficking and other child pornography charges, according to Attorney General Steve Marshall.

Terry Dewayne Herring, 26, of Pell City, was being held at the Talladega County Jail at the time of service of the indictment on February 25 for prior charges of possession of obscene material of a person under the age of 17 and possession with intent to disseminate obscene material depicting a person under the age of 17. Herring remains in the Talladega County jail on a $330,000 bond.

The grand jury indictment charges Herring with one count of first-degree human trafficking of a minor, 10 counts of possession with intent to disseminate obscene material depicting a person under the age of 17, and one count of transmitting obscene material to a child.

Assisting the Attorney General’s Office in the case are the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Alabama State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office, and the East Metro Area Crime Center in Oxford.

