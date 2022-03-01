LawCall
Local package stores pulling Russian vodka from shelves

Highland Package store decides to remove Russian vodka called "Russian standard" from its shelves.
Highland Package store decides to remove Russian vodka called "Russian standard" from its shelves. The store doesn't carry a lot of Russian products. The store is also flying the Ukrainian flag in support.(WBRC)
By Josh Gauntt
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Some local package stores are joining ABC Stores in pulling Russian vodka from store shelves. All of this because of the Russian invasion into Ukraine. ABC officials say they complied as soon as they received Governor Ivey’s directive to remove Russian vodka from its stores.

ABC says it carries very few Russian-sourced products, so that’s why they were able to act quickly. Other stores, like Highland Package, decided to remove Russian vodka called “Russian standard” from its shelves. The store doesn’t carry a lot of Russian products. The store is also flying the Ukrainian flag in support. Jimmy Gorji, the co-owner of Highland Package, says he is praying for the people of Ukraine.

“I hope everything is going to be stopped so that they can be safe in their country. I hope this is going to be stopped with the help of other countries in their support to stop this,” Gorji said.

ABC officials tell us the Russian products removed from the shelves will be either returned to the manufacturer, or warehoused until further notice.

