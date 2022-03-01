Impaired driver faces felony charges in fatal crash that killed mom of four in Northport

TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - There are major new developments in last summer’s traffic fatality that killed the mother of four.

You may recall the story; Audra Rogers was killed in Northport and now the driver of the other vehicle faces felony charges.

Audra Rogers, 36, died in a horrific crash 7 months ago in Northport on Highway 43 between John Swindle Road and Sunrise Drive.

Her four children were severely injured in the crash.

Tuscaloosa County court records show state authorities arrested Anna Dalrymple and charged her with four first-degree assault charges, a murder/reckless charge, and third-degree domestic reckless endangerment.

Court records also show Dalrymple was impaired with drugs such as Xanax and Methadone. We reached out to Rogers’ mom who initially said she would do an interview with Fox 6 but declined for now until she got permission from her attorney.

Meantime, the family’s attorney, Paul Patterson, submitted this statement today:

“Audra’s four young sons lost their mother because of the intentional and reckless behavior of Anna Dalrymple. We trust a Tuscaloosa County jury will hold her accountable and render the maximum sentence for this reprehensible act.”

There is now a civil suit in the case. In that suit filed by the family of Audra Rogers, they are specifically requesting all 911 calls and transcripts pertaining to the crash.

