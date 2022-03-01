LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Homicide investigation on Powderly Avenue

(MGN ONLINE)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police officers are investigating a homicide.

It happened just before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of Powderly Avenue.


embed google map in webpage

We will update this story as we get more information.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed in early morning shooting on I-65 N
Kentucky man killed in Monday shooting on I-65 N
The victim in Birmingham’s latest homicide investigation crashed a car near the front door of...
Musician killed in latest Birmingham homicide
Charges filed in case of mother killed in Northport crash
A convoy of truckers are making there way to the St. Louis area starting Monday.
Trucker’s Convoy on its way to the St. Louis area
Superintendent Kelly Casper directed the children into a small bathroom off the nurse’s office....
Superintendent charged after students allegedly ordered to take off their clothes during vape search in Wisconsin

Latest News

Gov. Ivey proclaims Day of Prayer for Ukraine
A tornado hit Enterprise High School on March 1, 2007, killing eight students. (Source: WSFA 12...
15 years since deadly Enterprise tornado
Former team owners, executives from original USFL suing Fox Sports to halt launch of new spring football league
Source: WBRC video
Rapid transit in Birmingham