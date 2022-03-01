High school history classes riveted by what’s happening in Ukraine

TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - The Russian invasion of Ukraine is not only taking center stage around the world but it’s also captured the attention of so many high school history classes. It’s a daily topic in class at Hillcrest High School in Tuscaloosa County.

Even though that part of Europe is thousands of miles away from Tuscaloosa County, one teacher has brought it home in living color.

At Hillcrest High School Jennifer Drawhorn knew she had to blend in the shocking events in Ukraine with her AP U.S. History class this week. Drawhorn is on the front line in terms of teaching students what’s happening in real-time, weaving it all in with the knowledge sometimes the world isn’t so nice.

“The students have been asking very good questions as far as how will this be portrayed in history. Everybody was saying at first Russia would not invade and they did invade, so how are we going to talk about this in history. We don’t know what the end story is going to be,” said Drawhorn.

“It’s scary for sure but I think it’s good she’s keeping up on current events and it’s something we need to be aware of and we’re able to relate it back to past events because past events often repeat themselves,” said Julia Marshall, a 10th-grade student in Drawhorn’s class.

Drawhorn says she doesn’t plan to make the war a single test for the students but will likely make it a bonus question on a test later on a broader subject.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.