The Great Birmingham Bake Off coming March 19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Like to bake, like to eat? Then you’re in for some fun. The Great Birmingham Bake Off is later this month.

Workshops Empowerment Inc. and their Junior Board will host the event at Cahaba Brewing, March 19. You can sample baked goods made by competing teams of local bakers. All of the baked goods start with WE Made baking mixes, including pound cake, hummingbird cake, buttermilk biscuit and cornbread mix.

Tickets are $20. That lets you sample each of the competing baked goods, plus you’ll get a ticket for a Cahaba Brewing beer. You can also put together your own baking team of two-six people and join the fun. Local celebrity judges will determine the Grand Champion and Team Spirit awards. Ticket holders will vote for the People’s Choice Award.

There will be music, a food truck, and the Junior Board will be selling WE Made mixes and other WE Made products at the event so that you can try your own recipes. For more about the event, to sign up a baking team, and purchase tickets, go to The Great Birmingham Bake Off.

