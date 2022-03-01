LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Gov. Ivey proclaims Day of Prayer for Ukraine

By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey has proclaimed Wednesday, March 2, 2022, as a Day of Prayer for Ukraine in the state of Alabama.

“Alabama stands in solidarity with the people of Ukraine as they fight to protect their country and democracy. Alabamians are deeply rooted in their faith, and as many Christians observe Ash Wednesday, I urge our citizens to pray for peace in Ukraine.” – Governor Kay Ivey

The proclamation is below:

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed in early morning shooting on I-65 N
Kentucky man killed in Monday shooting on I-65 N
The victim in Birmingham’s latest homicide investigation crashed a car near the front door of...
Musician killed in latest Birmingham homicide
Charges filed in case of mother killed in Northport crash
A convoy of truckers are making there way to the St. Louis area starting Monday.
Trucker’s Convoy on its way to the St. Louis area
Superintendent Kelly Casper directed the children into a small bathroom off the nurse’s office....
Superintendent charged after students allegedly ordered to take off their clothes during vape search in Wisconsin

Latest News

Homicide investigation on Powderly Avenue
A tornado hit Enterprise High School on March 1, 2007, killing eight students. (Source: WSFA 12...
15 years since deadly Enterprise tornado
Former team owners, executives from original USFL suing Fox Sports to halt launch of new spring football league
Source: WBRC video
Rapid transit in Birmingham