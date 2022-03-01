First Alert for sunshine and warmer temperatures Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy first day of meteorological spring! Meteorological spring includes the months of March, April, and May. It doesn’t feel like spring this morning, but it will feel like it by this afternoon. We are starting out the morning cold with temperatures in the 30s. Areas along and north of I-20/59 are in the low 30s. You may encounter some frost on your windshield, so you might need to warm up the car for a few minutes before you head out to work or school. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing some cloud cover moving in from the north. The clouds should move out by 9-10 AM leaving us sunny with plenty of blue sky this afternoon. Plan for temperatures to warm into the low to mid 60s by noon. We will likely see highs in the upper 60s with westerly winds at 5-10 mph. It should be a beautiful day to spend some time outside. Temperatures are forecast to cool into the 50s by 7 PM with a clear sky.

Sunny Wednesday: We will likely start tomorrow morning dry and chilly with temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s. It would not surprise me if parts of northeast Alabama trend cooler with temperatures in the mid 30s. We should see plenty of sunshine tomorrow with highs in the lower 70s. Winds will come in from the southwest at 5-10 mph. It should be a great afternoon to wash the car or to go out for a jog.

Next Big Thing: The next big thing is the dry and warm weather that will continue for the remainder of the week. We will likely see temperatures cool into the 40s Thursday and Friday morning with a mostly clear sky. Temperatures in the afternoon hours should trend warmer with highs in the mid to upper 70s. We could see some increasing clouds Friday afternoon, but we will likely remain dry. The prolong period of dry and warm weather will likely increase the pollen count. If you suffer with allergies, be prepared! Tree pollen is forecast to remain high for the rest of this week until we get a little bit of rain to wash it out.

Weekend Forecast: The weekend is shaping up to be mostly dry. I think most of us will remain dry Saturday with a partly sunny sky. Morning temperatures are forecast to start out in the upper 40s and lower 50s. We should see highs in the upper 70s Saturday afternoon. A stray shower can’t be ruled out in far northwest Alabama Saturday evening. Sunday will end up like Saturday with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. We will hold on to a 20% chance for isolated showers in northwest Alabama, but the bulk of the rain will likely remain to our north and west.

Wet Pattern Next Week: After a week of dry weather, the pattern looks to change as we head into next week. High pressure across the Southeast will shift eastward allowing moisture to increase from the west. A series of disturbances will likely move through the Southeast in waves next Monday through Friday. Rain chances look to increase Monday into Tuesday as a cold front approaches the area. Highs early next week will remain warm, but we could trend a little cooler for the second half of the week with high temperatures in the 60s. We could end up with several inches of rainfall next week, but it remains too early to determine exact amounts. I can’t rule out the threat for strong storms next week either, but once again it remains too far out in time to determine the impacts. Remember we are entering that time of the year where severe weather can be common across the Southeast. Let’s enjoy the nice and quiet weather while we have it!

