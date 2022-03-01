LawCall
Ala. troopers join commercial motor carriers in SafeDRIVE

(KPTV file image.)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 12:45 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) will join forces with fellow law enforcement officers in neighboring states to conduct concentrated highway traffic enforcement and educational periods throughout the state as a part of a national safety initiative known as SafeDRIVE.

SafeDRIVE, which stands for Distracted Reckless Impaired Visibility Enforcement, aims to eliminate commercial motor vehicle (CMV) traffic collisions through periods of high visibility enforcement details.

The first enforcement period will take place March 1-3, along Interstate 85 and 20. Additional enforcement periods will occur June 21-23, August 2-4, October 4-6 and November 21-23.

ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor said. “Road safety is everyone’s responsibility including passenger vehicle drivers, truck drivers, bus drivers, bicyclists, motorcyclists, and even pedestrians. When traveling on our roads, we must remember that we all face a variety of safety challenges. Our goal is to eliminate dangerous driving behaviors such as aggressive or distracted driving and educate all motorists, and pedestrians, on how to share the road safely so everyone makes it home alive.”

According to ALEA, SafeDRIVE’s enforcement efforts will include monitoring for aggressive driving, speeding, following too close, failing to wear seat belts, distracted driving, and driving under the influence.

The initiative will also help ensure CMV drivers are following industry regulations and are in compliance with, hours of service, commercial driver license, medical certification, and commercial motor vehicle credentialing.

