18-wheeler hauling chicken fat overturns on Dead Man’s Curve
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are on the scene of an overturned 18-wheeler that was hauling chicken fat.
The accident happened on I-20 West at the I-59 interchange. No injuries have been reported.
We will update this story when more information becomes available.
