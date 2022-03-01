18-wheeler hauling chicken fat overturns on Dead Man’s Curve

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are on the scene of an overturned 18-wheeler that was hauling chicken fat.

The accident happened on I-20 West at the I-59 interchange. No injuries have been reported.

Traffic Advisory Interstate 20 West @ Interstate 59 Interchange https://t.co/nsqStlwaZn pic.twitter.com/H6rxBTjWIF — Bhampolice (@BhamPolice) March 1, 2022

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.