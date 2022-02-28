The World Games 2022 Birmingham Organizing Committee bans Russian and Belarusian athletes

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Board of Directors of The World Games 2022 Birmingham Organizing Committee voted to ban athletes and officials from Russia and Belarus from participating in The World Games 2022 in Birmingham this July.

Directors said the decision is in keeping with the International Olympic Committee’s Executive Board recommendation made Monday morning. The World Games 2022, which takes place from July 7-17, is organized with the support of the International Olympic Committee.

The World Games 2022 CEO Nick Sellers and Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin will discuss the decision further at the Kiwanis Club of Birmingham on Tuesday, March 1.

During a recent protest Saturday at Railroad Park, at least one speaker suggested pressure be put on organizers to ban Russian athletes from coming to Birmingham to compete in this Summer’s World Games.

