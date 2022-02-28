Ukraine supporters want Russian athletes banned from World Games in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Russia’s attack on Ukraine is leading to protests and demonstrations around the world as Ukrainians and they’re supporters call for Russia to be punished for its aggression.

Economic sanctions have been enacted against Russia, but Russian athletes could also face backlash.

During a recent protest Saturday at Railroad Park, at least one speaker suggested pressure be put on organizers to ban Russian athletes from coming to Birmingham to compete in this Summer’s World Games.

“We need to make sure that the International Olympic Committee and the World Games Committee know that the Russians and the Belarus are not welcome here. If they come here, if they let them come here, we better show up with Ukrainian flags,” explained Scotty Colson with the Honorary Council of Ukraine to Alabama.

On Friday, WBRC reached out to world games officials about Russian eligibility. They said they are “hoping for a diplomatic solution.” They also said they are in close communication with their international partners and appropriate government officials and closely monitoring the situation.

