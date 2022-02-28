Teen Mental Health Fair this weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A teen mental health fair is happening this Saturday, March 5.

It will be co-hosted by The Altamont School in partnership with Girlspring.

The keynote speaker will be Tashee Brown, the Youth Services Coordinator with the Crisis Center, Inc.

The fair will have booths featuring local organizations who will be able to answer questions and provide resources related to mental health.

It will be between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. at The Altamont School in Birmingham.

For more details, you can click here.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.