Teen Mental Health Fair this weekend

By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A teen mental health fair is happening this Saturday, March 5.

It will be co-hosted by The Altamont School in partnership with Girlspring.

The keynote speaker will be Tashee Brown, the Youth Services Coordinator with the Crisis Center, Inc.

The fair will have booths featuring local organizations who will be able to answer questions and provide resources related to mental health.

It will be between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. at The Altamont School in Birmingham.

