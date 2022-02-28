Talladega mayor goes to Capitol Hill

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Talladega Mayor Timothy Ragland visited Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. Monday to seek support for federal grants for the city, according to a Facebook Post by the City of Talladega Government.

Ragland visited the White House and the Eisenhower Executive Building to meet with Gabe Amo, special assistant to the president and deputy director in the Office of Intergovernmental Affairs. According to the post, they discussed broadband infrastructure, community violence intervention, workforce development, infrastructure, and the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

