LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Talladega mayor goes to Capitol Hill

Talladega Mayor Timothy Ragland visited Capitol Hill
Talladega Mayor Timothy Ragland visited Capitol Hill(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 3:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Talladega Mayor Timothy Ragland visited Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. Monday to seek support for federal grants for the city, according to a Facebook Post by the City of Talladega Government.

Ragland visited the White House and the Eisenhower Executive Building to meet with Gabe Amo, special assistant to the president and deputy director in the Office of Intergovernmental Affairs. According to the post, they discussed broadband infrastructure, community violence intervention, workforce development, infrastructure, and the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

Mayor Timothy Ragland went to Capitol Hill to request support for federal grants the city will be applying for. He...

Posted by City of Talladega Government on Monday, February 28, 2022

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victim in Birmingham’s latest homicide investigation crashed a car near the front door of...
Musician killed in latest Birmingham homicide
Man killed in early morning shooting on I-65 N
Man killed in early morning shooting on I-65 N
Fall
Elderly woman’s life is saved after being on the floor for days after a fall
Man killed, two women shot in connection to altercation at motorcycle club
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is applying for his country to join the European Union.
Russian forces shell Ukraine’s No. 2 city and menace Kyiv

Latest News

Deputies: Body found in the woods in Brighton
Deputies: Body found in the woods in Brighton
Deputies: Body found in Brighton
Deputies: Body found in Brighton
Ala. ABC stores pulling Russian liquor following Gov. Ivey’s request
Teen Mental Health Fair
Teen Mental Health Fair this weekend
Furry Lion
‘A lion got his wings’: Furry, the 17-year-old African lion at Tigers for Tomorrow, has died