Protective Stadium competes for Stadium of the Year 2021

Drone video of Protective Stadium SOURCE: BJCC
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Home to the UAB Blazers, Birmingham’s Protective Stadium is nominated in the 2021 edition of Stadium of the Year, hosted by StadiumDB.com.

In July 2022, Protective Stadium will be hosting the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2022 World Games. That’s why it was nominated along with over 30 other stadiums to become Stadium of the Year.

The list is now narrowed down to 23 stadiums, including three stadiums of the 2022 World Cup (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Thumama Stadium and Stadium 974) and three other stadiums of America’s MLS.

Click here to cast your vote in the competition.

