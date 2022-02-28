Man killed in early morning shooting on I-65 N

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are investigating after a man was found shot dead in a car on I-65 N early Monday morning.

Police were dispatched to the scene near the Finley Blvd exit around 1:55 a.m.

When they arrived they discovered a Silver Chevrolet Trax on the side of the road. Inside, was a Hispanic man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, details are limited in the investigation. It is unknown if the victim was the intended target of the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Birmingham Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

Man killed in shooting on I-65 N

