Man accused of sexually assaulting woman he met on social media

23-year-old Lazerick Deon Benjamin.
23-year-old Lazerick Deon Benjamin.(wbrc)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 9:21 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - A 23-year-old is behind bars in Northport after a woman reported being held against her will and raped by a man she met online,

Police were called to a scene in the 1400 block on MLK Jr Blvd Friday evening around 6 p.m. The victim reported that she had gone to the residence after meeting someone on social media. She says once she arrived, the suspect physically detained and sexually assaulted her.

Officials located the suspect, 23-year-old Lazerick Deon Benjamin. After investigation he was charged with rape and two counts of sodomy.

Benjamin was already out on bond for previous robbery charges at the time of the assault and no bond was applied to the new charges.

Anyone else who has been a victim of Lazerick Benjamin is asked to contact the vilent crimes unit at 205-464-8690.

