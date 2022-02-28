LawCall
Major crash closes lanes on I-65S at Valleydale

Major crash I-65 SB @ at Exit 247 CR17/Valleydale Rd in Hoover
Major crash I-65 SB @ at Exit 247 CR17/Valleydale Rd in Hoover(ALGO Traffic)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A major crashed closed lanes at I-65SB at Exit 247 CR17/Valleydale Road in Hoover, according to ALGO Traffic officials.

UPDATE: The right lane and right turn lane opened around 3:50 p.m.

The crash happened around 3:21 p.m. Monday.

No word on injuries.

Drivers were asked to take another route.

