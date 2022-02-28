Major crash closes lanes on I-65S at Valleydale

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A major crashed closed lanes at I-65SB at Exit 247 CR17/Valleydale Road in Hoover, according to ALGO Traffic officials.

UPDATE: The right lane and right turn lane opened around 3:50 p.m.

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC UPDATE: Right turn lane and right lane is now open on I-65 SB by Valleydale! pic.twitter.com/8wCHrNoPPZ — WBRC FOX6 Traffic (@WBRCtraffic) February 28, 2022

The crash happened around 3:21 p.m. Monday.

No word on injuries.

Drivers were asked to take another route.

FIRST ALERT: 3:37PM CRASH BLOCKING ALL LANES on I-65 SB at Valleydale Road. pic.twitter.com/gmqMaPC3IE — WBRC FOX6 Traffic (@WBRCtraffic) February 28, 2022

