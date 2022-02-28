Major crash closes lanes on I-65S at Valleydale
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A major crashed closed lanes at I-65SB at Exit 247 CR17/Valleydale Road in Hoover, according to ALGO Traffic officials.
UPDATE: The right lane and right turn lane opened around 3:50 p.m.
The crash happened around 3:21 p.m. Monday.
No word on injuries.
Drivers were asked to take another route.
