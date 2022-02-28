Magic Moments surprises Blount County boy who beat cancer

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A four-year-old boy who beat cancer got the surprise of a lifetime from Magic Moments on Sunday.

When Braxton Canada came home from church on Sunday, he received some amazing news: he’s going to Disney World!

Braxton was found to have a massive brain tumor when he was three and a half months old. But later this year will mark five years since he has been cancer free!

Congrats to Braxton!

