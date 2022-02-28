‘A lion got his wings’: Furry, the 17-year-old African lion at Tigers for Tomorrow, has died

ATTALLA, Ala. (WBRC) - A sad day at Tigers for Tomorrow at Untamed Mountain in Attalla after their 17-year-old African lion, Furry, passed away.

Tigers for Tomorrow leaders said Furry Lion was the leader and heckler of all.

Furry Lion was just nine months old when he was brought to Tigers from Florida.

From the Facebook post: “For many years Furry guarded over the preserve and took his job very seriously. Furry enjoyed heckling the keepers. Yelling at Sue about her terrible driving, and sharing secrets and scratches with Wilbur, his best friend. Furry owned the preserve and would decide who shall pass and who shall not pass along his pathway. He watched over us with a lion’s beating heart. Steadfast and true, a guardian and light to all the animals that have come to live at the preserve.”

The sun was setting The preserve went silent And a lion got his wings and took flight among the angels. To our dear... Posted by Tigers for Tomorrow at Untamed Mountain on Monday, February 28, 2022

