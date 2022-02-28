LawCall
Hoover City Schools: Masks now optional on buses

(Source: WBRC video)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 4:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover City Schools are updating their masking policy.

In an email to parents, school officials said masks will be optional on Hoover City Schools buses effective Tuesday, March 1.

Previously, masks were mandatory on school buses due to federal law.

