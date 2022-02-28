LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Gov. Ivey asks for removal of Russian liquor from ABC stores throughout Alabama

By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 2:11 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey has immediately asked for the removal of Russian liquor from ABC Stores across the state.

The governor issued the following statement:

“This is a small, but meaningful way to take action and show the people of Ukraine we support them while also firmly stating our opposition to the unnecessary humanitarian crisis Russia has inexcusably created. I encourage all Alabama citizens and businesses to explore ways they can show support for Ukraine and discourage Russia for continuing this unreasonable siege on a neighboring country.”

Some bars and liquor stores around the country are already pulling Russian vodka off their shelves and promoting Ukrainian brands instead.

Here is the governor’s letter to Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) Administrator Mac Gipson:

ABC Board Administrator Mac Gipson said, “We complied as soon as we received her directive. Fortunately, we carry very few Russian-sourced products so we were able to act quickly.... The products removed from store shelves will either be returned to the manufacturer/distributor/broker or warehoused until further notice.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victim in Birmingham’s latest homicide investigation crashed a car near the front door of...
Musician killed in latest Birmingham homicide
Man killed in early morning shooting on I-65 N
Man killed in early morning shooting on I-65 N
Fall
Elderly woman’s life is saved after being on the floor for days after a fall
Man killed, two women shot in connection to altercation at motorcycle club
Forest Hills scene
One dead, one injured in domestic argument at Forest Hills Apartment complex

Latest News

GasBuddy: Russia invasion of Ukraine spikes gas prices
Searching for Summer Wells: Search teams return to Beech Creek
Searching for Summer Wells | Crews return to search ‘previously identified areas of interest’
Drone video of Protective Stadium SOURCE: BJCC
Protective Stadium competes for Stadium of the Year 2021
Rally for Ukraine held in Birmingham's Railroad Park
Ukraine supporters want Russian athletes banned from World Games in Birmingham