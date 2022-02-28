First Alert for sunshine and warmer temperatures Monday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Monday everyone! We are finishing out the month of February with very nice weather. It’s a chilly start to the day with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. Cold spots are once again in Marion and Winston counties where temperatures are close to the freezing point. Temperatures are nearly five to ten degrees cooler compared to this time yesterday. When you factor in a light northerly wind, it could feel a few degrees cooler so make sure you grab the coat before you walk out the door. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us mostly clear with some clouds to our south. We should remain dry today as high pressure builds in across the Southeast. Plan for a mostly sunny sky today with temperatures warming up into the mid 50s by noon. We should see highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s with north winds at 5-10 mph. It should be a beautiful afternoon to spend outdoors. All you’ll need is a jacket, sunglasses, and a hat.

Chilly Tuesday Morning: With light winds in place, temperatures are forecast to cool quickly overnight. Plan for lows in the mid 30s with some spots in northwest Alabama dropping into the lower 30s. Cloud cover is forecast to increase tonight, but it should move out by Tuesday morning. We are forecasting a mostly sunny sky tomorrow with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Temperatures will trend warmer thanks to southwest winds developing at 5-10 mph. It should be a beautiful start to meteorological spring!

Next Big Thing: The first week of March is shaping up to be warm and dry. The warmer temperatures is the next big thing that we will experience across Central Alabama this week. Highs are forecast to approach 70°F Wednesday afternoon. We could end up in the mid 70s Thursday and Friday. By this weekend, we could see highs in the upper 70s with some areas approaching the lower 80s. Morning temperatures will trend warmer too. Lows will eventually warm into the 40s by the middle of the week. We could see low temperatures in the 50s by this weekend. With several days of dry conditions and above average temperatures, I would plan for pollen levels to increase. You might have to wash the car multiple times a week over the upcoming month or two!

Next Chance for Rain: High pressure will likely keep us dry all week, but the high may shift a little to the east by this weekend allowing some moisture to move into northwest Alabama. The upcoming weekend is looking mostly dry, but we can’t rule out an isolated shower for parts of Northwest Alabama Saturday and Sunday. Rain chances over the weekend around 10-20%. Plan for highs in the upper 70s with lows in the mid to upper 50s. We should see a partly cloudy to mostly cloudy sky this weekend.

Rain Returns Early Next Week: Models hint we could see our next rain chances on Tuesday, March 8th. Since it’s so far out, we really can’t provide much detail on the exact timing and impacts. It just looks like rain chances increase next Monday night into Tuesday with slightly cooler temperatures returning by the middle of next week. It’s the time of the year where we will be thankful for a little rain to wash the pollen out of the air.

