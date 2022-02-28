LawCall
Deputies: Man charged in shooting at Northport apartment; woman grazed in the head

Kristopher Andrew Oliver
Kristopher Andrew Oliver(Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 11:00 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - A woman was grazed in the head during a shooting at a Northport apartment, according to investigators with the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit.

Officers said on Sunday night, February 27, at approximately 11:30 p.m. Northport Police were called to an apartment in Northbrook Apartments in response to a shooting.

Responding officers said they found a woman with a non-life threatening head injury. The Violent Crimes Unit was called out to assume the investigation.

The woman told officers she allowed an acquaintance to live with her temporarily. There was no reported romantic relationship between the two.

The victim reported that during a discussion concerning the suspect’s future, he, without warning, produced a pistol and pointed it at her. Officers said as the victim was trying to react, the pistol fired one time, grazing her head, causing a non-life threatening injury.

The suspect, 33-year-old Kristopher Andrew Oliver, was arrested and charged with Attempted Murder with a $60,000 bond.

