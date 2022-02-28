Deputies: Body found in the woods in Brighton

BRIGHTON, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after they say the body of a man was found in the woods in Brighton.

Around 9:30 a.m. Monday, deputies were notified about the body of a man found in the woods near Oak Ridge Road.

Deputies say the man, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the man’s death as a homicide and are working to interview a person of interest.

If you have any information about this investigation, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777 or the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450 option 2.

