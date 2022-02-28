LawCall
City of Pinson may look into starting its own school system

(Pexels & Pixabay)
By Jason Brown/WBRC
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PINSON, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Pinson is weighing the possibility of starting its own school system.

Thursday, March 3, 2022, Pinson City Council members will vote whether to move forward with an $8,500 feasibility study.

That’s the first step in the process to determine if Pinson can sustain a school system.

Pinson’s mayor, Joe Cochran, feels the city needs a new high school.

Pinson Valley High School has been open since 1972, and he feels a new school is long overdue.

Mayor Cochran told WBRC FOX6 News, “When a school is opened in 1972, and built for a 2 or 3A high school and now you’re a 6A high school, there’s obviously gonna be some deficits. There’s been some additions to the school but what we feel like mostly is the serviceable part of the school. Things don’t get upgraded or taken care of in a timely manner.”

Pinson is currently a part of the Jefferson County Schools System.

The mayor said he’s already met with Jefferson County Schools Superintendent Dr. Walter Gonsoulin, who emailed us this statement:

“This is not the city versus JEFCO ED. If city leaders want to pursue a feasibility study that is certainly their right. However, I believe the best way to educate all students in that feeder pattern is to have them remain part of Jefferson County Schools.”

