Charges filed in case of mother killed in Northport crash

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - Court documents confirmed a woman faces several charges, including Reckless Murder, in the crash and death of 36-year-old Northport mother, Audra Mary Rogers, in July 2021.

According to court records, Anna Dalrymple of Northport, and her infant, were traveling north of Highway 43 when investigators said she crossed the center line of the road. Investigators said Dalrymple collided with Rogers’ car head on.

Rogers died on the scene. Her four children, who were all wearing seat belts, were all seriously hurt.

Officers said Dalrymple was severely injured along with her baby, who was unrestrained.

A search warrant was obtained for a toxicology analysis following the crash.

Court record show Dalrymple was positive for:

Xanax

Klonopin

Gabapentin, Methadone

EDDP

Dalrymple was charged with Reckless Murder, Assault 1st Degree and Reckless Endangerment.

A GoFundMe account has been set up for Rogers’ four children.

