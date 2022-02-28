LawCall
Architect hired for Tuscaloosa County Jail upgrades

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 11:14 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is moving forward with plans to renovate the county jail after the County Commission recently green lit the next step in the process.

Officials with TCSO said upgrades are needed badly at the county jail, citing security and better health care for inmates.

The Jail was built in 1997. The metro jail is even older than that. Chief Loyd Baker with the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office says the way it’s currently designed, it’s not a safe environment with the limited number of jail employees that have to watch inmates. He also says there’s not enough room to adequately isolate inmates who need to be by themselves.

“It’s just not well designed. We need more space for more one man cells, medical cells that are negative pressure especially in light of what’s happened recently with the COVID pandemic,” Chief Loyd Baker said.

The Tuscaloosa County Commission recently approved an architect to design upgrades. The next step is to hire a construction manager to work with the architect.

