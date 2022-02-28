UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled, child found safe

LOUSIVILLE, Ky. (WBKO/WAVE) - According to police, the child in the Amber Alert issued Sunday has been found safe.

Police say they are still searching for the suspect, 32-year-old Christopher Lee Gordon Sr.

If you see him, contact police immediately and do not approach.

---Original Story---

An Amber Alert has been issued for a child after the suspect shot and killed the mother.

The shooting occurred in the Newburg neighborhood which killed one woman, and injured a child on Sunday.

Louisville Metro police officers were called to a shooting around 4 p.m. Sunday on the 4100 block of Quiet Way, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell.

When officers arrived, they found a woman in her 30′s dead and a 10-year-old shot. They were both found in a vehicle together. The little boy was taken to Norton Children’s Hospital and is expected to survive his injuries, Mitchell said.

The suspect, 32-year-old Christopher Lee Gordon Sr. fled with a two-year-old little boy named Caesen Gordon in a maroon/red Ford F-150 with front-end damage, Mitchell said.

Officials are urging anyone who sees Gordon to call 911 immediately.

Christopher Gordon has a significant violent history and is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Caesen, the missing child, is the son of both Christopher Gordon and the woman who was killed at the scene.

Anyone with information should call the anonymous tip line at 502 574-LMPD or use the online crime tip portal.

