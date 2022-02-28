Amazon workers, community hold solidarity rally during union vote

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Amazon workers are currently voting for a second time on whether to form a union at its Bessemer location. This weekend, many workers and community members came together demanding change.

The BAmazon Union Organizing Committee, labor unions and the community held a rally Saturday near the Amazon facility in Bessemer.

The National Labor Relations Board granted a new election late last year based on the Retail, Wholesale and Department store union’s objections to some of Amazon’s actions during the union vote last spring.

Some workers want better working conditions and better pay. This is how one worker describes the atmosphere in the Bessemer facility.

“It feels like we have to remove our emotions in order to get that job done because we have to meet the quota and the productivity rates that management has set upon us. We have to meet those every step of the way instead of actually working together to get the job done and caring about for one another,” Isaiah Thomas, an Amazon worker said.

An Amazon spokesperson tells us workers overwhelmingly chose not to join the union last year in Bessemer. The company says it looks forward to employees have their voices heard again.

The votes will be counted on March 28th.

