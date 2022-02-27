LawCall
Trucker convoy against COVID-19 mandates passes through Montgomery

The trucker convoy arrived in Montgomery on Feb. 26.
By Brady Talbert
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 7:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Horns were honking and flags were waving as the trucker convoy arrived in Montgomery.

Participants were 800 miles from the nation’s capital but are making the trek to demand change.

“The whole purpose is for us to tell the government that we’re ready for things to go back to the way they were before this pandemic,” organizer Richard Schmittou said.

Demonstrators want to put a stop to any federal vaccine and mask mandates. They believe it is a government overreach.

“I’m just so excited to see Americans finally standing up against what has been, you know, well over a year of unfair practices,” Montgomery Resident and supporter Cheryl Nall said.

Folks were stocked up on gas to make the long haul.

“For my grandchildren I’m making history,” said Sandra Strickland.

They are joining truckers from across the country who are also fed up with COVID-19 precautions.

“We don’t have a problem with that here in Alabama, but they do have that in like big cities and stuff,” Schmittou said. “We need to support everybody across the country.”

Now that the convoy has rolled out of the River Region, their next stop is going to be in Spanish Fort, Alabama. They plan to be in Washington soon after Biden’s State of the Union address on Tuesday.

“Cause we’re not trying to lay siege to the city or worry anybody,” Schmittou said. “We’re just there to make ourselves be known and, you know, get our statement out.”

The Pentagon is sending 700 unarmed National Guard troops to Washington for these trucker convoys.

Participants said they have seen supporters with flags gathering along the interstate to cheer them on.

