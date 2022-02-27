Sulligent man killed in single car crash

LAMAR COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are investigating after a man was killed in a single car crash Sunday morning.

Authorities say 59-year-old Anthony T. Booton was killed when his car left the roadway, hit a ditch, and then overturned. The crash happened on U.S. 278, about two miles east of Beaverton.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating the cause of the crash.

