BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Russia’s invasion against Ukraine caused protests here on the streets of Birmingham, Alabama.

A community of Ukrainian people here in Birmingham and their supporters united to support their homeland and denounce that attack. The group organizing that event wanted to bring people together in support of Ukraine. They’re concerned what the people there are facing.

“This is a tyrant crushing a free, peaceful people,” Scotty Colston with the Honorary Council of Ukraine to Alabama yelled to the crowd.

Rally for Ukraine held in Birmingham's Railroad Park (WBRC)

Voices of anger and sadness shouted on the streets of Birmingham, Alabama Saturday over the war happening in Ukraine. “No war, no war, no war,” people chanted during the peaceful demonstration.

Anastasiya Kalyuyeva needed help wiping tears from her face during part of the event. She thought about her Ukrainian grandmother experiencing her birthday trapped in a city that’s under attack by Russia.

“She’s by herself in a building in Kyiv in Ukraine and the apartment building got hit about five miles away from her,” Kalyuyeva told WBRC.

She was one of dozens who gathered for a Stand with Ukraine rally at Railroad Park.

“The Embassy really wants to make sure that we’re keeping in touch with you and helping you anyway we can during this tragic outrage perpetuated by the beast Putin,” Colston continued.

It’s an emotional time for many people with Ukrainian ties here.

“A lot of my friends stayed there to fight and some of them had to leave the country because they have little kids,” Viktoria Burttram explained.

Members of this group want rallies around the world to bring attention to what’s happening in Ukraine and to support the people of that country.

“It’s heartening and I’m emotional about it and I’m happy to see people from other countries and other Ukrainians out here supporting us,” Kalyuyeva continued.

Some people are also calling for organizers of the World Games happening in Birmingham not to allow Russian athletes to compete in those games. That’s a request you’re likely to hear more about as the war in Ukraine rages on and we get closer to that event.

