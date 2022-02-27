Musician killed in latest Birmingham homicide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The victim in Birmingham’s latest homicide investigation crashed a car near the front door of Birmingham Police Headquarters. Police believe it’s the result of a shooting that happened several blocks away.

Authorities were called to a shooting at Tru-Riders motorcycle club on Reverend Abraham Woods Jr. Boulevard just before 1:00 a.m. Saturday morning. One of the victims was alone in a car that later crashed outside of police headquarters. Crime scene tape was still hanging from trees and light poles in the area hours after that crash.

Police identified the driver as 38 year-old Navari Jones of Bessemer. They say he crashed into two parked cars outside of BPD headquarters in the 1700 block of First Avenue North. Birmingham Fire and Rescue pronounced him dead on the scene.

Friends tell WBRC Jones was a well-known musician in the area. One of them spoke to us about Jones’ death.

“It definitely tore me up cause it’s unreal. He didn’t bother nobody. He’s a great person and it’s sad. It’s a sad situation,” Dee Hill explained.

Authorities said it appeared there was an argument inside of the motorcycle club before shots were fired. First responders found a woman shot there. A second women showed up at UAB hospital with a non-life-threatening injury from that shooting. No suspects have been identified at this time.

