BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Clouds refuse to budge as we go into Saturday evening as a disturbance to our west keeps overcast skies in the forecast through much of Sunday. This same disturbance has also helped to spark some showers northwest of I-20/59, so factor in some light rain around for your Saturday evening plans if you live in our northwest counties at least. Our Next Big Thing will be more widespread rainfall around by early Sunday morning, though most of us will see less than 1/2 of an inch of rain. Nevertheless, have the umbrella in tow if you’re headed out early to church or running errands tomorrow morning. Rain will increase in coverage overnight and temperatures will hold steady in the 40s through at least lunchtime. Rain should gradually taper off tomorrow afternoon, and we may manage some measly peeks of sunshine with highs topping out around 50. Once this rain clears out though, the week ahead looks dry and quiet, meaning March will rather come in like a lamb versus a lion!

FIRST ALERT: Soggy start to Sunday (WBRC)

As clouds gradually move out Sunday night, temperatures will fall back into the 30s for Monday morning, so a chilly start for the work week; however, highs will rebound comfortably into more seasonable territory for late February, back in the low 60s. With dry weather and high pressure in control of the weather pattern for the upcoming work week, we will get a hint of more spring-like temperatures with a warming trend kicking-in. Mornings will be chilly ranging from the 30s early in the week to 50s by the weekend with highs surging into the upper 60s by Tuesday if not mid 70s by Friday! And yes, unlike last week, we will have more stretches of abundant sunshine. Expect a few passing clouds around on Tuesday, but otherwise blue skies in abundance most days. Friday will feature more clouds building back in as we see a potential wedge of cooler air setting up across the Carolinas by the weekend that oftentimes spills into Georgia and east Alabama. If this occurs, we will have to trend temperatures down by next weekend. For now though, we still have highs comfortably in the 60s on Saturday with breezy conditions under a mostly cloudy sky.

