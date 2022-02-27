FIRST ALERT: A rainy Sunday morning with rain gradually ending through the afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Rain began moving into Northwest Alabama early this morning and will continue to spread east through the morning. The rain coverage will decrease going through the afternoon with another spread in temperatures today with highs below 50 in areas to the northwest and near 70 in far southeastern counties.

An area of high pressure will build back into the region aiding in clearing the skies tonight and bringing colder temperatures by sunrise Monday morning. This will begin a drier, more stable weather pattern for the coming weak with a gradual warming trend going into the upcoming weekend.

A wedge of cooler air may affect the area by the beginning of the weekend so the temperature pattern may begin shifting again but for the moment we are expecting highs to be above normal through at least Saturday afternoon with highs from Tuesday through Saturday at or near 75-degrees each afternoon.

Meanwhile, minor flooding is forecast to continue along portions of the Black Warrior River through Sunday and along the Tombigbee River through Tuesday. If you have interests along these rivers you should monitor the latest flood statements through the weekend and into the beginning of the week.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.