FIRST ALERT: Lingering fog & mist this evening

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Though widespread rain has come to an end across central Alabama, clouds are stubbornly staying put for now, making for a dreary end to the weekend. A good excuse to squeeze in a late Sunday nap at least! Fog has begun to develop in the wake of the rain, and coupled with a lingering mist, we have a First Alert for a chilly and damp night ahead. So, careful if you’re out driving this evening. Eventually, clouds will gradually move out overnight, leaving us with 30s and a mostly sunny sky to start off Monday. Tomorrow will feature plenty of welcome sunshine with just a few lingering clouds across east Alabama. Highs will climb back seasonably into the low 60s, but expect even milder temperatures for the work week ahead.

NEXT BIG THING: A warming trend is in the cards for us this week, starting off with 60s Monday and Tuesday, then surging into the 70s starting Wednesday and potentially all the way through the weekend. Monday and Tuesday mornings will likely be the coldest with temperatures ranging from the upper 20s to upper 30s. Winds calming down Monday overnight will likely allow some frost to form early Tuesday. Fortunately, high pressure in control of the weather pattern will keep things quiet and dry for the work week. Despite some passing clouds here and there, we will get a welcome dose of sunshine at times, amping up those springtime vibes. With the new season on the horizon though in just a few short weeks, if you’re an allergy sufferer, be mindful of pollen levels slowly on the uptick in the coming weeks. If you’ve had your plants inside this winter, I would say you could venture putting them outside again later this week -- we aren’t seeing prolonged stretches of the threat for frost or freezing temperatures any time soon past mid-week.

NEXT WEEKEND: Clouds will increase in coverage heading into Friday with above average temperatures carrying into the weekend. Saturday and Sunday will feature a mostly cloudy sky with lows in the 50s and highs in the 70s. Rain chances are questionable at this point, but for now we have a 10-20% coverage of isolated showers at least on Sunday. So, not a washout by any means, but check back for updates on the WBRC First Alert Weather app as we fine-tune in the days ahead.

