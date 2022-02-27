FedEx suspends services into Russia

LawCall
FedEx suspends services to and from Russia(Source: FedEx via CNN)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 4:07 PM CST
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - FedEx has announced that it has suspended inbound service to Russia until further notice.

A FedEx representative has provided the following statement:

“The safety of our team members is our top priority. We are closely monitoring the situation and have temporarily suspended inbound service to Russia. We continue to provide domestic and export service in Russia where conditions allow.”

FedEx had announced on Thursday that it would suspending services to Ukraine as well.

This comes after Russian troops launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine.

For updates on FedEx’s Russia service suspension, click here.

