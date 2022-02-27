Elderly woman’s life is saved after being on the floor for days after a fall

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WBRC) - With the help of a local mail carrier, an elderly woman’s life was saved by the Sylacauga Fire Department (SFD), and they also did a couple of extra kind gestures before leaving.

According to a Sylacauga city representative, a local mail carrier, Derek Oleen, noticed mail accumulating in an elderly customer’s mailbox. He heard her dog inside, knowing she would never leave it, so he called in a welfare check on the resident. It turns out the elderly lady had been laying on the floor for days after a fall.

Sylacauga Fire Department made a post on Facebook detailing the incident.

SFD said they had to use “force entry” to get to the resident. They found that the woman had fallen and was unable to call for help for five days. She was treated on the scene and transported to the hospital for additional safety precautions.

Due to the damage of the forced entry, the residents’ door wouldn’t close properly, so SFD fixed the door before leaving the scene.

They also made sure her dog was fed and watered, and had someone to look after him.

Today, SFD's A-shift showed what being firefighters is all about! SFD responded to a welfare check - a resident had not... Posted by Sylacauga Fire Department on Friday, February 25, 2022

