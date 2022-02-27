Community raises $10K for family of slain Alabama 3-year-old

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - While Kemyasha Green grieves the loss of her little boy, she is finding peace through the love that surrounds her.

“We have a good support system and like the people around us their energy just generates to us and make us want to stay strong for ourselves and for our other son as well,” Green said.

Three-year-old Ja’Seyon Green was killed over two weeks ago after someone started shooting at the vehicle he was in along North Decatur Street and Graves Street in Montgomery.

His mother is 22-years-old and was not financially prepared to pay for a funeral.

In the days that followed the boy’s death, a GoFundMe was created to help cover the unforeseen cost. It just surpassed $10,000.

“We’re very appreciative of the donations, the prayers, the condolences, cards and like, you know, anything else that people sent us or give us for grieving for the death of our son,” she said.

Because of that support, the family was able to bury Ja’Seyon on Saturday.

Funds raised have also helped pay the family’s bills. They explained it’s been difficult to work during this time.

The mother said she has no idea who took her son’s life. Now, she is waiting for answers.

“Continue praying for us,” Green said. “Continue, you know, hoping that we get justice for him and put the person away who did this”

The Montgomery Police Department launched an investigation into this fatal shooting on Feb.11.

WSFA 12 News has reached out to MPD for an update.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.