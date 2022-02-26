LawCall
Woman killed in two-car crash in Cullman County

By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are investigating after a woman was killed in a two-car crash in Cullman County Saturday morning.

Authorities say 55-year-old Marie Lee Cumbie died after the car she was driving crossed the centerline and collided with another car.

This happened on U.S. 278 near mile marker 88, about five miles west of Holly Pond. The driver of the other car was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating the crash.

