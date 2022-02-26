Woman killed in two-car crash in Cullman County

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are investigating after a woman was killed in a two-car crash in Cullman County Saturday morning.

Authorities say 55-year-old Marie Lee Cumbie died after the car she was driving crossed the centerline and collided with another car.

This happened on U.S. 278 near mile marker 88, about five miles west of Holly Pond. The driver of the other car was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating the crash.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.