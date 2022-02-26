LawCall
North Korea fires suspected missile into sea off east coast

South Korea’s military says North Korea has fired an unidentified projectile into the sea off...
South Korea’s military says North Korea has fired an unidentified projectile into the sea off its eastern coast.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Sunday launched a suspected ballistic missile into sea on, South Korean and Japanese officials said, in the North’s apparent eighth round of weapons tests so far this year.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff announced that the launch had happened without providing further details. Japan’s Defense Ministry also said North Korea launched a possible ballistic missile.

A maritime safety warning from Japan’s Coast Guard issued a maritime safety said “an object possibly ballistic missile” was launched from North Korea and that it probably landed in the sea. Vessels in the area were warned to stay away from objects that may have fallen from the air and to report them to authorities.

North Korea last month conducted seven rounds of missile tests in what some experts called an attempt to perfect its weapons technology and pressure the Biden administration to make concessions like relief from economic sanctions.

North Korea later halted testing activity after the start of the Winter Olympics in China, which is its last major major ally and economic pipeline. Some experts had predicted North Korea would resume tests and possible launch bigger weapons after the Olympics.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

